French Ambassador in Athens Christophe Chantepy is known for his love of good food. A skilled cook, he has tried his hand at many local dishes and has traveled to some of the country's remotest parts to learn about its culinary heritage. Thanks to his passion for food and getting people together around a table, Gout de France / Good France, a global event held on five continents in over 150 countries, has taken off in Greece.

The first event took place in 2015, when UNESCO included the “gastronomic meal of the French” in its Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists. Since then it has taken place every year in March, bringing together thousands of restaurants all over the world – and dozens in Greece – presenting the cream of France's culinary crop.

Last year's event in Greece also included a very successful competition called MaziChef, which called on chefs to create a macaron with local ingredients. The finalists presented their delectable delights at a special soiree organized by the embassy, which was packed to the rafters.

One of the reasons the competition was so popular is that it teamed up Greek and French chefs under the guidance of Jean-Marie Hoffmann, the embassy's talented Greek-French chef.

This year's challenge concerns the classic, ever-popular eclair, and the final will take place at the embassy on March 18 after four presentations in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra and Hania, which resulted in as many finalists.