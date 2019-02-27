Ecumenical Patriarch to visit the US in July

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos will make an official visit to the United States in July, after an invitation by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During his visit, Varthomoleos will speak at a conference on the environment. His schedule and the agenda of his meetings will be announced in the coming months.

One of the topics to be discussed will be the developments following the Ecumenical Patriarch's decision to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church – a move supported by the US.