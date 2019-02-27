Five injured in far-right violence at graduation ceremony

Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovasili addresses graduates of the fire brigade academy in Ptolemaida before the ceremony was interrupted by far-right gatecrashers on Wednesday.

Four police officers and a protester were slightly injured on Wednesday during clashes in Ptolemaida, northwestern Greece, when some 50-60 members of a far-right group tried to gatecrash a fire brigade academy graduation ceremony which was attended by Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovasili.

Members of the “Ptolemies of Macedonia,” reportedly draped in Greek flags and chanting slogans against the name deal between Greece and North Macedonia, tried to break through a police barricade outside the academy, sparking a clash.

Citing a police source, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency said the ringleader of the group is a trade unionist and known locally for his far-right views.