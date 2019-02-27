Decision clearing Golden Dawn chief of incitement to crime challenged

Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Panagiotis Brakoumatsos has challenged a ruling by an Athens court that cleared Nikos Michaloliakos, the leader of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, of incitement to criminal behavior, it emerged on Wednesday.

The court recently cleared the party leader of those charges, which had been based on certain parts of a speech Michaloliakos made at GD’s Athens headquarters three years ago, including his remark that “we are not afraid to get our hands dirty.”

The Supreme Court’s criminal section is to review the ruling.