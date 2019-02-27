Elderly woman found dead in apartment fire
File photo
Online
An elderly woman was found dead by responders who had been called to the scene of a fire in an apartment in the northern Athenian suburb of Nea Ionia on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire service said the blaze started shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the flat on 9 Permaton street. It is not known what caused the fire.