Elderly woman found dead in apartment fire

An elderly woman was found dead by responders who had been called to the scene of a fire in an apartment in the northern Athenian suburb of Nea Ionia on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire service said the blaze started shortly after 5:30 p.m. at  the flat on 9 Permaton street. It is not known what caused the fire.

