Flame lit for Abu Dhabi Special Olympics

An official cleans the parabolic mirror during a ceremony on Wednesday at the capital’s Zappeion Hall to light the Olympic flame ahead of the Abu Dhabi Special Olympics, which start on March 14. After the ceremony, a torch relay was to take the flame to the Abu Dhabi Embassy via a series of historic and cultural landmarks. The torch is to be transferred to Athens International Airport on Thursday and put on a flight to Abu Dhabi. Over 7,000 athletes are to compete in 24 events at the Games. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]