US's Palmer urges restraint in East Mediterranean

Visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer has urged all sides interested in the goings-on in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to practice restraint and reiterated Washington’s support for United Nations-backed efforts for a solution on the island entailing a bizonal, bicommunal federation.



Palmer said on Wednesday that the US hopes the development of the island’s natural reserves will provide incentives for a solution.



The remarks by Palmer, who also referred to the Prespes agreement and Greek-US economic ties, were made as Turkey launched its biggest-ever naval exercise on Wednesday in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Mediterranean.



The “Blue Homeland” exercise has been described as a show of force to Greece and Cyprus.