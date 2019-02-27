ATHEX: Piraeus and National buoy benchmark

With the criticism contained in the government’s conduct report by the European Commission already priced in, stocks at Athinon Avenue spent most of Wednesday in the red before banks saved the day for the benchmark, helping it to close with minor gains. Turnover continued to shrink.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 695.24 points, adding 0.35 percent to Tuesday’s 692.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.34 percent to 1,817.07 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.24 percent.

The banks index improved 0.77 percent, as Piraeus jumped 5.76 percent, National grew 3.19 percent, Alpha stayed put and Eurobank slipped 1.05 percent.

Public Power Corporation continued its ascent, earning 3.31 percent on Wednesday. Ellaktor improved 3.24 percent, as Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.96 percent and gaming company OPAP conceded 1.66 percent.

In total 40 stocks recorded gains, 41 registered losses and 43 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 51.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.38 percent to 60.73 points.