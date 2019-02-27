Jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, whose seventh furlough was rejected by a council of judges in Volos, central Greece, on Wednesday, described the decision as a “foregone conclusion.”



The N17 hitman, who was handed 11 life sentences for his role in the terror group in 2003, had applied for a four-day furlough starting on February 28, less than a month after enjoying a six-day leave.



His application was temporarily suspended last week after a prosecutor disagreed with a prison parole board’s recommendation to grant the request. The prosecutor noted that the N17 hitman remains unrepentant about the slayings.



Koufodinas said the prosecutor who vetoed the leave did not ask him a single question and read old statements he had made.



“As long as there's state terrorism, there will be people who will pick up the red thread of struggles which permeates a centuries-old history of resistance,”he said in a statement.



His lawyer, Ioanna Kourtovik, questioned the decision and slammed media coverage in recent days.