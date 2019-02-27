The European Commission is considering an increase in the quantities of energy sold at auction and the review of other structural measures, probably the sale of hydroelectric plants, regardless of the progress in Public Power Corporation’s divestment from lignite, in order for reforms in the electricity market to proceed.

The European Semester report issued on Wednesday in Brussels therefore puts an end to PPC’s preferred scenarios, stressing that the sale of coal-fired plants is not only an anti-monopoly commitment by Greece, as the Energy Ministry and PPC insist, but also the main tool for opening up the market and attracting investments.