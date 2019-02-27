The Fourth Delphi Economic Forum gets under way on Thursday, with an impressive program featuring 95 sessions, as well as representatives from 24 countries, 500 speakers from around the world, 2,500 delegates and over 200 accredited members of the press from Greece and abroad.

The international meeting this year bears the title “The Challenge of Inclusive Growth” and will take place at the European Cultural Center of Delphi, in central Greece, and the nearby Amalia Hotel.

Among the figures set to attend are the president of the Greek Republic, the prime minister, the leader of New Democracy and European commissioners, along with university professors, politicians and entrepreneurs from Greece and many more countries. The heads of Greece’s biggest business groups have also confirmed their participation.

Major emphasis will be placed on the shifts and restructurings brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, new trends in technology, the future of retail commerce, payment technologies, the digital transformation of enterprises and other contemporary issues. The event will also focus on the European Union ahead of the European elections this May.