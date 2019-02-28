Toddler burned in Varkiza apartment fire
A toddler aged 1.5 years died in a blaze that broke out early Thursday morning in an apartment at the seaside suburb of Varkiza, southwest Attica.
The baby girl was discovered by firemen who entered the third-floor apartment on Eridos street. It was immediately transferred to Pedon hospital where doctors confirmed its death.
Authorities have arrested the toddler’s mother for neglecting a minor.