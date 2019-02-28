NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Hospital workers, cleaners protest expiring contracts in Athens rally

TAGS: Rally, Protest

Members of the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) and cleaners from Dromokaitio psychiatric hospital held a protest rally outside the Parliament on Thursday, requesting the renewal of their expiring contracts.

One lane on main Vassilisis Sofias avenue was blocked, disrupting traffic on Syntagma square.

Protesters, some of whom wore masks with the faces of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, set up barbecues to grill souvlaki on the occasion of Tsiknopempti – the Thursday 11 days before the beginning of Lent when Greeks traditionally gather to eat grilled meat.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 