BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

December retail sales rise 0.7 pct, led by apparel, fuels

TAGS: Statistics, Retail

Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.7 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017 after a downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, fuels and supermarkets.

Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending.

Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from statistics agency ELSTAT.

[Reuters]          

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 