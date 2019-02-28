Vegans protest meat-eating tradition in central Athens market

Members of a vegan group held a rally outside Athens’s main Varvakios food market on Thursday, to protest “Tsiknopempti” - the Thursday 11 days before the beginning of the Greek Orthodox Lent fast, when Greeks traditionally gather to eat grilled meat.



Protesters distributed flyers to shoppers and passersby with slogans such as “Eat lentils.”



The rally was called by the group named “Damala FERA” through an anti-establishment website, where it states that “we shouldn’t get used to the holidays of death.”