Mitsotakis meets Russian PM Medvedev

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying a two-day visit to Russia with a party delegation, met on Thursday with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.



Mitsotakis also met with the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin who said that “it is difficult to find another country with such long and deep relations with Russia as Greece.”



Mitsotakis stressed that although Greece is a member of the EU and NATO, this should not stand in the way of broadening bilateral ties with Russia.



The party leader and the New Democracy delegation will also hold talks with a group of Greek entrepreneurs active in Russia.



Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later on Thursday. He is expected to make statements to the press before leaving Moscow. [ANA-MPA]