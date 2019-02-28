Hadjidakis in Film | Athens | March 1 & 2

The Greek National Opera presents two movie suites by Manos Hadjidakis at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on March 1 and 2. The first is the “The Martlet’s Tale,” a soundtrack penned by the great Greek composer for the 1970 film of the same title directed by John Crowther, which received such poor reviews at its San Francisco preview that it was never released. The score, however, went on to become famous, thanks to the song “The Ballad of Senses and Illusions,” with lyrics by Shawn Phillips. The second part of the program comprises “Sweet Movie” from the 1974 film by Dusan Makavejev, which Hadjidakis said was the kind of film “that you should watch with your girlfriend – never alone.” The GNO Orchestra and Choir will be joined by vocalists Alkinoos Ioannidis, Dimitra Selemidou and Ioulia Spanou. Tickets range from 15 to 60 euros and can be booked on the GNO's website, www.nationalopera.gr.

