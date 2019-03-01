Demosthenis Skoulakis | Athens | To May 5

The Benaki Museum pays tribute to Demosthenis Skoulakis (1939-2014), a key proponent of the 1970s generation of Greek artists. The exhibition is divided into eight sections and comprises around 100 paintings beginning from the late 1950s and spanning the period of his political paintings (1960-67), his period of self-exile in Europe, America and Canada (1967-72), his surrealist period (1980-84), his portraits (1985-96), his tribute to Yiannis Tsarouchis (1988-98) and other periods. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr