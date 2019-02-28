The death toll from what is turning out to be a particularly bad flu season has climbed to 91, data for the week of February 18-24 from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) showed Thursday.

The figures showed that 17 people died of flu-related causes in that period. Of the 91 people to have died since October, 61 were men and 30 were women, with an average age of 64.8. Ninety-seven percent had contracted Type A influenza.

KEELPNO added that of the 305 serious confirmed cases of flu recorded since the start of the season, just 15 percent concerned patients who had been vaccinated.