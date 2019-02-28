Official toll from flu climbs to 91

The death toll from a particularly bad flu season this year has climbed to 91, data for the week of February 18-24 from the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) showed on Thursday.



The figures showed that 17 people died of flu-related causes in that period.



Of the 91 total deaths, 61 were men and 30 were women, aged an average of 64.8 years old.



The overwhelming majority (97 percent) had contracted Type A influenza.



KEELPNO added that of the 305 serious confirmed cases of flu recorded since the start of the season, just 15 percent concerned patients who had been vaccinated against the infectious disease.