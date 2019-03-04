Swedish Travelers in Greece | Athens | March 5

Vassilios Sabatakakis, a professor of Modern Greek Studies at Sweden's Lund University, will deliver a lecture at the Swedish Institute titled “People Are Very Polite, Enjoyable and Healthy, They Live Well and Have Fun,” inspired by Swedish travelers' narratives from 18th century Greece. The lecture will be in English and starts at 7 p.m.



Swedish Institute, 9 Mitseon, Acropolis, tel 210.923.2102