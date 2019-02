The InvestGR Forum 2019: Foreign Investments in Greece, which will take place at the Hilton Athens Hotel on June 11, will introduce a new sponsorship category this year: Greek Ambassadors.



With the assistance of the forum’s organizers, up to 10 Greek corporate success stories will have the opportunity to promote their own business narratives to an audience of senior executives from foreign companies as well as specialists, academics and representatives of major Greek and foreign media.



InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos said: “Our ambition at the 2nd InvestGR Forum is to disseminate the message, in Greece and abroad, that the Greek economy is competitive. That is why we thought of featuring, next to the big foreign companies, dynamic Greek companies from various sectors – we call them ‘Greek Ambassadors’ – who have a compelling business success story to present before a high-level audience.”