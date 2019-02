Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame the resistance of first-time ATP Tour quarter-finalist Hubert Hurkacz at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Thursday to set up a last-four meeting with Gael Monfils on Friday. The world No 11 defeated the Pole 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-1 in two hours and 20 minutes, keeping alive his chances of breaking into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time. [EPA]