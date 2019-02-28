Former ELSTAT president acquitted for third time

The beleaguered former head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), Andreas Georgiou, was Thursday cleared for a third time by the Council of Appeals of falsifying the 2009 budget data in order to justify Greece’s first international bailout.



Georgiou, who served as ELSTAT president from 2010 to 2015, has persistently denied any wrongdoing, saying he merely followed European Union rules in measuring the country’s deficit. Critics said the charges against him were part of a political witch hunt.



EU authorities have said his work was accurate and repeatedly expressed their opposition to his prosecution.



Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou had twice revoked his acquittal by the Council of Appeals.



Analysts said after his third acquittal Thursday that it will very difficult for the case to be reopened.