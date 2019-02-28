Corfu police arrest four over landfill vandalism

Police on the Ionian island of Corfu said they arrested four people and detained another 10 Thursday in connection with the vandalism Tuesday morning of infrastructure at a landfill near the southeastern town of Lefkimmi by a group of hooded individuals.

The four men that were arrested are aged 30, 33, 35 and 40, while the other 10 are between 23 and 56.

The suspects reportedly used petrol and flares to set fire to power infrastructure and machinery at the landfill, which has been a source of tension between authorities and local residents who are opposed to its operation.

The damage has been estimated at 300,000 euros.

Later on Tuesday, protesters opposing the operation of the landfill clashed with police and forced their way into the island’s regional government offices, causing material damage.