Crete damage to exceed 100 million euros

The damage to roads, buildings and infrastructure caused by the torrential rain and gales that hit the island of Crete earlier in the week will exceed 100 million euros, according to Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis.

He said the precise cost will be known after a team of Infrastructure Ministry experts and local engineers complete their assessment of the damage.

“The figure will be higher than the initial estimates of 100 million euros,” he said.

Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said on Wednesday Crete will receive 10 million euros in emergency aid.

