Delphi Economic Forum addresses inclusive growth

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos delivers the inaugural speech at the fourth Delphi Economic Forum, taking place through Sunday near the famed ancient Greek sanctuary on Mount Parnassos, on Thursday evening. The theme of this year’s event, which brings together 2,500 delegates from 24 countries, is ‘The Challenge of Inclusive Growth,’ which will also be addressed through the prism of Greece’s economic recovery. Pavlopoulos spoke of an ‘uncertain future,’ going on to address threats to employment from technological advancement. [Vassilis Asvestopoulos/ANA-MPA]

