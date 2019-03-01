Another verdict in the judicial saga of former Hellenic Statistical Authority head Andreas Georgiou was handed down by the Council of Appeals Court Judges. He was acquitted, for a third time, of any wrongdoing.

As there has been international condemnation of his repeated persecution, a different decision would once again put into question Greece’s institutions.

Disagreeing with someone’s methodology is a far cry from accusing them of falsifying official budget data, and doing so with the cynical goal of justifying Greece resorting to an international bailout.

Georgiou has denied ever doing anything illegal, saying he merely followed, in a very strict way, European Union rules in measuring the deficit. EU officials and fellow statisticians have praised his independence and professionalism, and the accuracy of his work.

This should be the final chapter in this sad story that has damaged Greece’s image.