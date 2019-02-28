ATHEX: Banks earn 43 percent in February

The 9.25 percent ascent of the banks index dominated Thursday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue, taking the main index well above the 700-point level. However, traders were more reserved as far as other blue chips were concerned.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 707.51 points, adding 1.76 percent to Wednesday’s 695.24 points. On a monthly basis it advanced 11.48 percent. February ended with Greek bank stocks posting monthly gains of 43.62 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.03 percent to 1,835.87 points, with Piraeus Bank growing a remarkable 23 percent.

In total 57 stocks registered gains, 29 posted losses and 44 stayed put.



Turnover jumped to 119.4 million euros, from Wednesday’s 44.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.20 percent to 61.46 points.