Security, migration, Europe and Greece's prospects on agenda at Delphi Economic Forum

National and cyber security, European policy on migration and asylum, the future of Greece and Portugal after their bailouts, the risks to European unity regional governance, baking in Europe and the balance of power in the Middle East are among the many interesting topics that are being addressed on Day 2 of the Delphi Economic Forum running through Sunday near the ancient sanctuary on Mount Parnassos.

Keynote speakers at the European Cultural Center of Delphi's Artemis Hall include Joaquin Almunia, chairman of the Center for European Policy Studies, speaking on the differences between the Greek and Spanish crises, Andrew McDowell, vice-president of the European Investment Bank, Cyril Muller, the World Bank's vice-president for Europe and Central Asia, Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Romanina Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, the Foreign Affairs ministers for North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov and Serbia Ivica Dacic, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

One-on-one discussions will also be held on Day 2 with ambassadors to Greece Jens Plotner, Geoffrey Pyatt, Kate Smith, Antonio Fotis Taquis and Kate Logan of Germany, the US, the UK, Panama and Australia respectively, while there is a special section on the diaspora and education taking place at the Exhibition Hall.

The Leto Hall, meanwhile, will be hosting talks and debates on issues such Turkey and its future in Europe, European elections, fake news and democracy, stability in Southeastern Europe and geopolitics in the Eastern Mediterranean.

