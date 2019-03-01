Injured man in southern Athens blast identified as Australian

A man who sustained serious injuries in a powerful blast on Friday morning at an open-air car park in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada has been identified as an Australian national.



According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the unnamed man was injured when an explosion tore through his car as he tried to start it after coming out of a local gym. The man's driving license is said to have been issued by the United Arab Emirates, while his car's license plates were Australian.

The exact extent of the man's injuries was not clear, though they are said to be “serious.” He is being treated at the Asklipeio General Hospital in Voula.

The blast, which may have been caused by dynamite, occurred at 28 Vouliagmenis Avenue, prompting authorities to close both lanes of traffic in the area.

It is not clear whether the Australian man was the intended target in the event that the explosion was deliberate.

Bomb experts and police are investigating.