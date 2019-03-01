Seven arrested on drug-dealing charges

A gang that sold large quantities of drugs around Attica was unraveled on Friday by police narcotic units who arrested five people.



Three foreign nationals, aged 40, 42 and 48, were detained in coordinated raids in the Athens suburbs of Aegaleo, Haidari and Melissia.



A 32-year-old Greek man, thought to be the gang’s leader, was arrested near the Kakavia border station in northwestern Greece.



Police said they also arrested a 43-year-old Greek woman.



Police confiscated 21.4 kilos of heroin after a search of the suspects’ homes.



In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki after police found cocaine concealed in a pram in their car, police said on Friday.



The couple – both Albanian nationals – were arrested on Thursday after being pulled over by police while driving in the area of Evosmos.



After a search of their vehicle and home, officers seized a total of 1.1 kilos of cocaine, an electronic scale, more than 10,000 euros in drug dealing profits and, a fake police ID card.



Moreover, the 37-year-old did not have a residence permit and was driving the car without a license.