Seeking votes

It is unclear how the education minister understands his role, but it certainly does not include creating disruption, expectations or the impression of electioneering among students and parents.

Neither he nor anyone else in his position is allowed to behave this way.

Clearly though, all this is simply a minor detail for him.

Either deliberately or because he has misunderstood his mission, Costas Gavroglou insists on operating as if he is a cog in the SYRIZA propaganda machine while serving in a post that is particularly sensitive, clearly disregarding the consequences this will have on the country’s future.