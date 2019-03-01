Tsipras hails Prespes accord as ‘diplomatic masterpiece’

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday that the desire for dialogue and peaceful coexistence had prevailed over the forces of nationalism in Greece and North Macedonia, while hailing the name deal reached between the two neighboring countries as a “diplomatic masterpiece.”

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Conference, Tsipras announced that he will soon become the first Greek premier to pay an official visit to Skopje, accompanied by a business delegation.

He added that officials from both sides will meet to examine ways of deepening bilateral cooperation in a series of areas of common interests including trade, tourism, security, energy and culture.