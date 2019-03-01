The winter sales at bricks-and-mortar stores may have ended on Thursday, but consumers can now look forward to special offers at hundreds of e-shops during Electronic Commerce Week, which gets under way on Monday and lasts up until March 11. Some 300 e-shops have already announced discounts of up to 50 percent on their merchandise.

Organized for a sixth year in a row by the Greece Electronic Commerce Association (GRECA), the event is taking place under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection. It is aimed at helping consumers to familiarize themselves with e-commerce, as well as focusing attention on issues such as the security of online payments and internet security in general, which affect both businesses and consumers.

The offers announced by the online stores can be found at ecommerce-week-2019.greekcommerce.gr – a special website created by GRECA.

The same site provides consumers with information on issues such as transaction security, personal data, consumer rights and the “Trustmark” – a sign of reliability that e-shops can obtain if they satisfy more than 120 strict criteria.