Pyatt: Greece key to Europe’s energy diversification

“Greece has clearly emerged as a key European hub for energy diversification,” US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum on Saturday.

Pyatt said that the US will continue to work on all its energy partnerships in the country, including the LNG terminal on Revithoussa island, the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and ExxonMobil’s exploration with Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE) off southern Crete. He also welcomed ExxonMobil’s discovery of what is seen as the biggest natural gas find off the coast of Cyprus.

Asked about the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue launched in Washington in December, Pyatt said it was “deepening and institutionalizing our alliance with Greece.” He said that the two sides have established working groups dealing with investments, homeland security and defense issues.

“All of this intends to keep the progress moving forward,” he said, adding he expects another round of meetings by the end of 2019.

The American ambassador was upbeat about the economic benefits of the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje, saying that the “Prespes agreement is going to unlock all of the opportunities for Greece to deepen trade, investment and economic relations with all of its northern neighbors.”

“We are really seeing Thessaloniki recapturing its role as the capital of the Balkans, Greek companies are already some of the largest investors in Skopje... and new projects are happening on energy, electricity,” Pyatt said.