Lawmakers to discuss draft law for breaking up municipalities

Lawmakers on Monday are to discuss a draft law for breaking up five municipalities into smaller constituencies ahead of local elections in May.

The bill, which will be put to a vote on Tuesday, foresees the breakup of the Ionian island of Corfu into Northern, Central and Southern Corfu; nearby Cephalonia into Argostoli, Lixouri and Sami; Lesvos in the eastern Aegean into Mytilini, the capital, and Southern Lesvos; Velvento in western Macedonia into Velvento and Servia; and the island of Samos into East and West Samos.

