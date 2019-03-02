NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
KEELPNO urges public to get vaccinated against the flu

TAGS: Health

Greece’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) is urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu, saying that even though it is late in the season, infections are still on the rise.

According to the latest data, the flu claimed 91 lives in Greece between the start of October and February 24, while last week, 30 people had to be admitted to hospital with serious symptoms of the infection.
 

