Mother, 30, to testify over infant death

TAGS: Justice

A 30-year-old woman accused of neglect and other crimes in the fire death of her infant daughter in the seaside Athens suburb of Varkiza last week, is due to testify to a prosecutor Monday after being given the weekend to prepare her defense.

The 30-year-old had allegedly left the 14-month-old infant alone in her apartment for several hours when the fire that killed the child broke out.

She reportedly told investigators that she had made a habit of leaving the baby for hours on end, tied to a chair, as she went out with friends during the day or night.

