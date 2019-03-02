MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Carnival fever is in the air

  • anaviwsh-sky

TAGS: Carnival

A cultural association from Skyros showcases carnival customs of the central Aegean island in an event at central Syntagma Square in Athens on Saturday. With carnival season officially under way, the Athens municipal authority, among others, has organized free events drawing on Greece’s diverse local traditions. The three-week season includes children’s activities, concerts, theatrical performances, talks and other events to be held in the central districts of the capital, including Monastiraki, Petralona, Kypseli and Thisseio. [InTime News]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 