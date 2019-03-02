Carnival fever is in the air

A cultural association from Skyros showcases carnival customs of the central Aegean island in an event at central Syntagma Square in Athens on Saturday. With carnival season officially under way, the Athens municipal authority, among others, has organized free events drawing on Greece’s diverse local traditions. The three-week season includes children’s activities, concerts, theatrical performances, talks and other events to be held in the central districts of the capital, including Monastiraki, Petralona, Kypseli and Thisseio. [InTime News]