MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research presents its February Business and Consumer surveys.



The US Embassy in Athens, together with the US Mission to the European Union, the Atlantic Council and diaNEOsis, launch #DisinfoWeek Europe, a week-long series of strategic dialogues focused on the global challenge of disinformation. It will also include a public event in Athens, at Cotsen Hall of the American School of Classical Studies, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

The Federation of Secondary Education Teachers holds a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a rally at 12.30 p.m. outside the Finance Ministry, demanding the return of holiday bonuses.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen visits Athens, to meet with her Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as address an event at the Constantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy.

WEDNESDAY

Business administration professor Georgios Kouretas delivers a lecture titled “Developments in the Banking Sector,” at the Derigny Amphitheater of the Athens University of Economic and Business. The lecture is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts a presentation of a new book by former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos on democracy. Starts at 6.30 p.m., at 1 Kasimati, Odissou Square, Piraeus.

The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Conference (EMGC) 2019 begins in Nicosia, Cyprus. To Thursday.

THURSDAY

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos travels to Montenegro for a two-day visit.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins a two-day visit to the US.

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research and the World Bank organize a lecture, in English, on “Europe’s Growth Challenges” by Simeon Djankov, director of the WDR 2019, World Bank, director of the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and former deputy prime minister of Bulgaria. The event starts at 5.15 p.m. at the Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Athens. (Info: www.iobe.gr)

Eurobank will announce its 2018 financial results.

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) will host its fourth Best Plants conference at its conference center, 200 Ionias, Athens. (Info: www.eede.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional data on the national accounts of the fourth quarter of 2018 along with the estimates for the 2018 annual national accounts, the December results of its labor force survey and the fourth-quarter readings of its turnover index in accommodation and food service activities.

FRIDAY

The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) marks International Women’s Day with a work stoppage from 1 p.m. to the end of shift and a rally at 1.30 p.m. at Klafthmonos Square, central Athens.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the fourth-quarter readings of its turnover indexes on information and communication and in transport, the January statistics from its industrial production index, and the provisional January data on commercial transactions.

Athens-listed J&P Avax holds a general meeting of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The Hellenic-Russian Association for Friendship and Cooperation organizes an informative event on “Greek-Russian Relations: Economy, trade, investments, business cooperation,” at the conference center of the Elite City Resort in Kalamata, 2 Navarinou, from 9.30 a.m. (Info: 27210.622.12, info@mcci.gr)