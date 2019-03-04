Father of bullying victim to stand trial over outburst

The father of a college student who committed suicide after being subjected to violent and vicious bullying from a group of peers is due to stand trial on Monday for allegedly attacking the former director of the school where the tragedy transpired in 2015.

Andreas Giakoumakis is said to have lashed out at the ex-director of the Dairy School in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, after he challenged his conviction for failing to take measures to protect Vangelis Giakoumakis, 20, from his tormentors, whose victimization of the young man had been common knowledge in the school.

Andreas Giakoumakis is also accused of damaging the former director's reputation by calling him a “bastard” and saying “shame on you,” as they came out of the court.

The ex-administrator, however, also claims that Giakoumakis slapped him on the back and shoulders, causing “minor bodily harm.”

Despite efforts by the two sides' attorneys to settle the matter out of court, Andreas Giakoumakis reportedly insisted on going to to trial. “I want to see why I'm going to stand on the dock for comments made in the pain of the moment,” he was quoted by the In.gr website as saying.

Vangelis Giakoumakis's body was found in a clump of bushes some 800 meters from the school campus on March 15, 2015, almost a month after the young man had been reported missing by his family. A coroner found that he had committed suicide.