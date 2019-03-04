Giorgos Mouzakis Tribute | Athens | March 5

The Athens Concert Hall pays tribute to Giorgos Mouzakis (1922-2005), a prominent Greek trumpet player and composer who penned more than 2,000 tunes for stage and screen, including some of the most memorable songs of the Greek revue in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Vocalists Mariza Rizou, Foivos Delivorias, Doros Dimosthenous and Eleni Tsaligopoulou will perform his most iconic songs, accompanied by Stavros Salabasopoulos and Costas Hatzichristodoulou and with special guest Giorgos Katsaros on the saxophone. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 25 to 55 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr