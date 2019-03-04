NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man, 69, arrested in Kilkis with 80 kilos of hash

TAGS: Crime

A 69-year-old man was arrested in the rural border region of Kilkis, northern Greece, at the weekend for transporting almost 80 kilograms of hashish in travel bags on to a trailer attached to a quad bike he was riding, police said on Monday.

Police, who stopped the man on Saturday, found 69 packages weighing a total of 77.7 kilos. 

The suspect appeared before a local prosecutor charged with illegally importing, transporting and possessing hashish. 

