Man, 69, arrested in Kilkis with 80 kilos of hash

A 69-year-old man was arrested in the rural border region of Kilkis, northern Greece, at the weekend for transporting almost 80 kilograms of hashish in travel bags on to a trailer attached to a quad bike he was riding, police said on Monday.



Police, who stopped the man on Saturday, found 69 packages weighing a total of 77.7 kilos.



The suspect appeared before a local prosecutor charged with illegally importing, transporting and possessing hashish.