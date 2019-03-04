Suspect identified in 2017 Israeli Embassy attack

Police said on Monday that, as part on an ongoing investigation, they have identified a 28-year-old man who took part in the Christmas Day attack by members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group on the Israeli Embassy in Psychico, northern Athens in 2017.



The culprits rode up to the embassy on motorcycles and threw bottles of paint at the entrance.



The 28-year-old’s fingerprint was found on a bag that had been collected from the scene of the attack.



Rouvikonas has been linked to numerous acts of vandalism on public property and state offices.