Temporary suspension of new licenses near Acropolis amid outcry

Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis has ordered the temporary suspension of new construction licenses in the areas of Athens just to the south of the Acropolis – Makrygianni and Koukaki.



According to a decision signed by Stathakis on Monday, there will be a one-year suspension on the issue of licenses to erect buildings more that 17.5 meters high as well as additions to existing buildings that would take them over 17.5 meters.



The decision was taken after increasing calls for the the government to amend new zoning regulations that threaten to inundate the Greek capital's skyline with tall buildings that obstruct views of its most important monument.