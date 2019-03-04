ND chief decries firebomb attack on police precinct

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has decried the “unprecedented violence” against the Acropolis police precinct in central Athens which was attacked with firebombs on Saturday night.

While visiting the precinct Monday, the conservative leader said the attack placed the lives of police officers at risk, stressing that ND is committed to zero tolerance for violence.

Around 40 assailants dressed in carnival costumes threw at least four Molotov cocktails at the precinct, damaging the building’s facade, two squad cars and an adjacent bakery.

The Union of Attica Police Employees accused the Citizens’ Protection Ministry of failing to curb “sundry troublemakers” and trying to “sweep the problem under the rug.”

Mitsotakis bemoaned the “sad, third world image” he was confronted with at the precinct as contracts for cleaners at police stations expired two months ago and new hirings have been delayed.