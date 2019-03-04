Police sued over Yiannitsa detentions

Eleven residents of Pella in northern Greece filed suit Monday against local police for their illegal detainment on Sunday morning, ostensibly to prevent protests during a speech by Shipping Minister Fotis Kouvelis.

The plaintiffs said that they and five others were rounded up by plainclothes police officers and held at the Yiannitsa local precinct for 2.5 hours while Kouvelis and two MPs of ruling SYRIZA delivered their speeches.

The plaintiffs said they were told by officers that they were being detained as a precaution and that the officers were obeying orders from their superiors.

Police also closed roads around the venue where Kouvelis spoke to avoid protests.