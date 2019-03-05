In the pre-election period that Greece has entered, one hears plenty of grand declarations from politicians. Some, for instance, are about how to defeat neoliberalism, and others concern safeguarding the endangered European culture.



It might perhaps have been more useful if we heard solutions as to how to develop a marina that has been dogged and blocked by bureaucracy and a complex maze of laws.



There could also be proposals on how, after all these years, we could explore and make the best use of the much-vaunted wealth of our underwater gas deposits. Unfortunately, however, it seems that the primary concern of the country’s politics is not the way to attract the investments Greece desperately needs. The first order of business must be to ensure that we do not block the investments that come our way.