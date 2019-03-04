ATHEX: Investors skim gains made in previous days

After rising in early trade, Greek stocks headed lower on Monday – although not below the psychologically significant 700-point level – as investors banked profits following a series of northbound sessions. The market is also seen to be saving its liquidity for Greece’s 10-year bond issue, as well as Aegean Air’s corporate bond.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 704.21 points, shedding 1.18 percent from Thursday’s 712.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.09 percent to 1,832.79 points, but the mid-caps index expanded 0.29 percent.

The banks index fell 3.14 percent, as Piraeus slumped 5.88 percent, National shrank 3.89 percent, Alpha declined 2.71 percent and Eurobank gave up 2.55 percent.



Public Power Corporation conceded 4.37 percent and Ellaktor lost 3.86 percent, while Piraeus Port Authority earned 1.07 percent and Titan Cement improved 1.04 percent. Aegean descended 0.99 percent.

In total 42 stocks reported gains, 51 suffered losses and 34 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s 108.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.06 percent to 64.05 points.